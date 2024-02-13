Portable’s Wife Speaks On Suffering Domestic Violence As Photos Of Assault Flood Social Media

Bewaji, the wife of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage.

Naija News reports that photos which made rounds online on Monday night captured Bewaji’s injured body and social media chats alleging that the singer was assaulting her.

Addressing the claims, Bewaji, in a series of posts on her Instagram story, claimed that people are trying to ruin her husband’s life and career with the allegation of domestic violence.

According to her, the photos of the alleged assault making rounds online were from an accident which happened last year, and God saved her.

She dared those alleging that Portable is beating her to post video evidence, adding she does not owe anyone an explanation of what is happening in her union.

She wrote, “Lol. So because una no dey see water drink now, una want to spoil my husband life and his career. E ti shofo. I dey come with full gist.

“But this evidence no clear, una supposed to post the video where he dey beat me steady. This picture is from when I had an accident last year, but Alhamdulilah.

“Some months ago them even hack my account. Just got it back that’s why I private my account till now the more una talk rubbish about us the more our glory keeps shining. And then again, no relationship that’s perfect.

“Once me and my husband no get any issues. Make una continue dey cry on to my matter. And I don’t owe anyone an explanation. My man is my man, period.”