Ondo State Leaders Endorse Olusola Oke For Governor

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming November governorship election in Ondo State, notable leaders from Akure South, Ondo East, and Ifedore council areas have thrown their support behind Olusola Oke‘s candidacy.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time, with the leaders asserting that Chief Oke possesses the qualities and experience that Ondo State requires for its next governor amid the current socio-political climate.

During a meeting in Akure, the state capital, with Chief Oke’s campaign team, the leaders voiced their belief in Oke’s capabilities as a unifier and an administrator with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape.

Representing the endorsing leaders, Honorable Afe Olowookere, a former House of Representatives member, emphasised his personal conviction in Chief Oke’s suitability for the role of governor.

Olowookere further assured that Ondo State stands to gain substantially from Chief Oke’s leadership, should he be elected as governor.

According to him, “We are here today because we are committed to the belief that Oke will make a better governor. Of all the people jostling for the position, he is the only one who can bring others together to achieve the great task ahead.

“We are convinced that he has tested experience, proven administrative knowledge and sagacity that always allows him to connect with the people seamlessly.

“At this time, when the party is fractured, he is one aspirant that can bring the party together and create an acceptable leadership collegiate that will move the party and state forward.”

Other leaders who spoke at the meeting said Oke is the only gubernatorial aspirant they can trust.

They added that Oke’s acceptability by the electorate stands him out as a man who is always in the hearts of the majority of the people of the state.