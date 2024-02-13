Nasarawa Students Demand Action Against Kidnapping, Banditry In Schools

College and university students from Nasarawa State have called for a stop to the widespread kidnappings and banditry that are afflicting their campuses.

Naija News reports that the request follows a slew of assaults against students at schools across the state, including Federal University of Lafia, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, and Nasarawa State University in Keffi.

During a meeting in Lafia on Saturday, the newly elected president of the Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA), Yunusa Baduku, expressed the dissatisfaction of the group.

According to Baduku, the federal and state governments must act quickly to solve the growing security issues that are hurting students.

“The security challenges in our campuses are uncalled for. In recent times, we have been witnessing issues of kidnapping in our various campuses,” Baduku said.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, announced on Saturday that it successfully thwarted an effort to transport 12 children who had been abducted from Nasarawa state and were being taken to a location for child trafficking.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad 74 (RRS 74) apprehended one Muhammad Isah of Kafanchan, Kaduna, in a Toyota Hiace bus with the registration number APP 489 XE.

The bus, she said, was found to be carrying twelve underage children, consisting of four males and eight females. It was later discovered that their intended destination was in Ogun state.

Adeh disclosed that the initial inquiry uncovered that Pastor Simon Kado and Jesse Simon Kado, who are currently in police custody, were trafficking children aged between 5 and 16 years from Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State, to Ogun State.