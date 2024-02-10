Police Rescues 12 Children Kidnapped From Nasarawa

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, announced on Saturday that it successfully thwarted an effort to transport 12 children who had been abducted from Nasarawa state and were being taken to a location for child trafficking.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad 74 (RRS 74) apprehended one Muhammad Isah of Kafanchan, Kaduna, in a Toyota Hiace bus with the registration number APP 489 XE.

The bus, she said, was found to be carrying twelve underage children, consisting of four males and eight females. It was later discovered that their intended destination was in Ogun state.

Adeh disclosed that the initial inquiry uncovered that Pastor Simon Kado and Jesse Simon Kado, who are currently in police custody, were trafficking children aged between 5 and 16 years from Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State, to Ogun State.

“While the investigation is still ongoing and efforts in conduit with Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite victims with their respective families, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, has reiterated that the safety of residents remains his utmost priority.

“He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352,” the police statement reads.