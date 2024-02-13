JUST IN: Imo APC Senator Escapes Assassination, Orderly Killed

Gunmen attacked the Senator representing Imo-North senatorial district (Okigwe zone), Senator Patrick Ndubueze, leading to the unfortunate demise of one of his security personnel.

Senator Patrick Ndubueze, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured his senatorial position after winning the National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023.

A reliable insider disclosed to the Nation that the assailants invaded the senator’s home in the early hours of Monday, February 12.

The source also noted that despite the senator’s escape without injury, one of his police officers was tragically killed during the attack.

He said: “The news of Senator Patrick Ndubueze being attacked is true. They stormed his residence at Umualumoke and killed a policeman working for him.

“They invaded his house, and one of his policemen was gunned down in the process. It could be the same set of hoodlums that also ambushed the Correctional Service in Okigwe and set prisoners free after killing a police inspector and abducting the officer in charge of the centre.”

The source expressed concern over the escalating situation in Okigwe, likening it to a war zone and causing fear among residents, leading many youths to flee to safety.

“Okigwe has become a war zone where no one is saved. We are living in total fear. Most of our youths have run away for fear of being killed. Our security agencies are not doing enough to combat crimes in the state. Yet, there are so many of them (security men) in this area,” he lamented.

Naija News gathered that the spokesperson for the Imo state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and announced that the state’s commissioner of police, Aboki Danjuma, has mobilized a tactical team to track down the assailants.