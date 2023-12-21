Police Arrest ESN Commander, Notorious Kidnapper In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ikechukwu Uba.

Announcing the development in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of Imo Police Command, Henry Okoye, detailed that Uba was arrested in Oru West LGA of Imo State by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman disclosed that operatives of the Command apprehended Uba alongside three other suspects when they stormed the hideout on December 16. Okoye further detailed that the suspect confessed to being a members of the ESN.

The statement read, “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist group, commanding Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out Terrorist attacks in the State.

“The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, HRH EZE Anozie Augustine Agbarambo ‘m’, 51 yrs, the Traditional Ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community. Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live Cartridges were recovered from his house during an intense search. Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a diligent investigation.”

Okoye, in the statement, further detailed that the police also arrested a notorious kidnapper, Sylvester Humble. The Imo police spokesman detailed that the suspect admitted to being a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorizing residents of Nekekde and Ihiagwa in Imo State.

Speaking on the development, Imo Police Commissioner Aboki Danjuma assured us that he has implemented enhanced proactive security strategies to ensure the entire length and breadth of the State is adequately policed during and after the Yuletide season.