Police Burst Kidnappers Den In Imo, Arrests Five Suspects

The Imo State Police Command has apprehended five kidnappers during a joint operation with local hunters in their hideout in a forest between Avu and Ihiagwa.

In a statement released on Monday, the Imo Police command detailed that operatives of its Special Tactical Unit who acted on credible intelligence stormed the suspected kidnappers hideout in a forest between Avu and Ihiagwa on Monday, leading to the arrest of the five kidnappers.

Naija News reports that the statement released by the Imo command spokesperson, Henry Okoye further detailed that two decomposed bodies were also discovered during the operation.

The statement read, “Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Imo State Police Command Special Tactical Unit led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma in synergy with some local hunters stormed a suspected kidnapper’s hideout in a forest between Avu and Ihiagwa, on 29/01/2024 and arrested of 5 suspected kidnappers namely; Muazu Awuta, 30 ‘m’ yrs, Abdullahi Abubakar, ‘m’ 32yrs, Ozeru Sabo ‘m’ 25yrs, Saddam Suleiman, ‘m’ 27yrs, Bashir Yahaya, ‘m’, 28yrs all of Jau LGA of Jigawa State. The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and have provided useful information to the Police that will lead to the arrest of other syndicates at large.

“On combing the forest, two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnapped victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes, and slippers were recovered. The command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Five operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers were also recovered.”

Okoye disclosed that intense operation was still ongoing in the forest and other identified black spots with the aim of stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the State.