Police Neutralize Deadly ESN Commander During Raid On IPOB Camp In Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Monday dislodged a hideout believed to be controlled by the Eastern Security Network, a subsidiary of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Announcing the development in a statement on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, detailed that the raid was carried out after a confession made by the suspected ESN member earlier arrested by the state command over the death of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise.

Naija News reports that Okoye further disclosed that the police neutralized the second in command to ESN commander, Ebube Virus during the raid.

The statement by Okoye detailed that “Following the confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by *CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa*, on Monday 4th of December, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged the terrorists.

“In the process, the Second in Command to Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralized in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives. While others escaped with gunshot injuries. One AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized terrorist.”