‘Assistant Superintendent Of Police’ Arrested With Indian Hemp

The Gombe State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested 32-year-old David Ochuko, and 27-year-old Jibril Sani, for impersonating Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, said Ochuko and Sani were arrested alongside 22 others for impersonation, conspiracy and owning substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said, “On the 7th of February, 2024, the suspects were arrested with six blocks of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“They were arrested along Dasa village of Dadin-kowa. They were arrested with an ASP identity card with an Army operational cap.”

Other suspects arrested and paraded for criminal conspiracy, and armed robbery, include, Yahaya Abdulkadir, Shuaibu Ahmadu, Musa Hussaini, Usman Haruna, Adamu Munkaila, Abdulmalik Mohammed, Dangunde Abba, Abdulsalam Shehu, Abdulmalik Garba, Ibrahim Yunusa, and Babangida Idris,

The PPRO said one Yahaya Garba had reported that an unknown person robbed him of his Bajaj motorcycle and injured him, while one Yahaya Abdulkadir conspired with one Shuaibu Ahmadu and robbed him.

He added that men of the Force responded, which led to the recovery of stolen property, including three Bajaj motorcycles, from the suspects’ residences.