10 Things To Know About Wigwe’s Successor, Bolaji Agbede

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc has announced Bolaji Agbede as the new Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Naija News understands that this decision follows the tragic loss of the former Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, who perished in a helicopter crash on Friday.

Herbert Wigwe’s sudden demise in California near the Nevada border, United States of America, has left a profound void in the organization.

The accident also claimed the lives of his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group, marking a sorrowful event for both the company and the broader business community.

Bolaji Agbede, the newly appointed Acting Group CEO, previously served as the most senior founding Executive Director of Business Support at Access Holdings Plc.

Her elevation to this pivotal role indicates the board’s confidence in her capabilities and leadership qualities to steer the company forward during this transition period.

The appointment of Agbede aims to ensure the continuity of the firm’s strategic direction and operational excellence, as Access Holdings Plc navigates through this challenging time.

Here are 10 things to know about her:

– Agbede holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos in 1990.

– Agbede started her professional career in 1992 at Guaranty Trust Bank.

– She has served in various capacities within the Commercial Banking and Operations functions, rising to the position of Manager in 2001.

– In 2002, she bagged a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Cranfield University UK.

– In 2003, She became the Chief Executive Officer of JKG Limited, a business consulting outfit.

– Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General.

– She has nearly three decades of professional experience cutting across banking and business consultancy services.

– She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

– Between 2010 and 2022, the acting GCEO was the Bank’s Head, Group Human Resources.

– In 2022, she was appointed the company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support.