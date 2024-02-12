‘You Saw Gold Trophy But Couldn’t Touch It’ – Ghana’s Black Sherif Mocks Nigeria Over AFCON Loss

Popular Ghanaian hip-hop artist Mohammed Ismail Sherif, otherwise known as Black Sherif, has taken to social media to mock Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ loss to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Ivory Coast made a comeback to beat Nigeria 2-1 yesterday to claim their third AFCON victory.

Taking to social media, Black Sherif openly expressed his delight regarding Cote D’Ivoire’s triumph over Nigeria.

He explained that his happiness stemmed from the fact that certain Nigerian peers had previously taunted him when the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament during the group stage.

Black Sheriff vowed to continue trolling Nigeria over the AFCON loss to Ivory Coast.

“Blaqbonez called me on Facetime to laugh at me when my country’s Black Stars was sent home, the guy couldn’t stop smiling. Odumodu was on Facetime the next 3 days telling the Jeweller to make me the cheapest piece he’s ever made, And na me call am for the Jeweller o! You want me to shut up? I’m going to bed. We go again this afternoon. Super Eagles! You do this one,” the Ghanaian rapper wrote on his X handle.

