AFCON Final: Anambra Govt Sets Up Viewing Centre Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Cote d’Ivoire Match

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the establishment of a viewing centre at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, to allow residents to watch the final match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the match, scheduled for Sunday, will feature the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, the 2023 AFCON host country.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the viewing centre has been named “Solution Viewing Centre” and will open at 7 pm on Sunday.

Aburime said the governor intends to show his support for the Super Eagles and encourage residents to come out and cheer for their team during the match.

He also mentioned that complimentary drinks and popcorn will be provided for the viewers. The choice of Ekwueme Square as the location for the viewing centre was based on its spaciousness.

The statement reads: “Aside from the spacious viewing centre located at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, there will be side attractions which include a Disc Jockey (DJ) on stage, free popcorn and liquid to go with for everyone, guest appearances and many more.

“Soludo has consistently expressed his support for the Super Eagles and urges them to bring home the coveted cup.

“Like every Nigerian, the governor understands that football is one aspect of Nigerian life that does not know tribe, gender or class.

“Both the low and high express joy and happiness freely when their team flops or does well without restrictions.”

In the African Cup of Nations semi-finals, the Nigerian national football team, known as the Super Eagles, emerged victorious over the South African team, Bafana Bafana, in a penalty shootout.

The match took place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

The decisive penalty was awarded to the Super Eagles when Victor Osimhen, who was named African Player of the Year, was fouled by Mothobi Mvala from the South African team.