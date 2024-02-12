‘A Very Sad Loss’ – Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Ivory Coast Beats Super Eagles In 2023 AFCON Final

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their participation in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday via his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, acknowledged that the defeat to AFCON host, Ivory Coast on Sunday night was a sad loss to the Super Eagles and Nigeria at large.

Naija News reports that Nigeria lost 2-1 to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final, helping the host country clinch their third title.

However, Sanwo-Olu said the team’s valiant efforts in reaching the finals of the tournament highlighted their determination and resilience throughout.

Sanwo-Olu praised the players, coaching staff, and the entire team management for their remarkable achievement in reaching the final of the competition against all odds, which brought great pride to Nigeria.

The statement partly: “The Super Eagles fought gallantly to advance to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating many countries. The team’s participation in the final on Sunday is a testament to the determination, resilience and commitment of the Super Eagles to the competition.”

The governor of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, encouraged Nigerians who had high hopes for Nigeria winning the AFCON Cup for the fourth time to remain optimistic despite the outcome of the match.

He specifically addressed the residents of Lagos and all Nigerians, especially football enthusiasts, emphasizing that the defeat of the Super Eagles should not dampen their affection for the national team.

Sanwo-Olu, who facilitated the availability of venues across the state, including the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena and 26 other centres, for Lagos residents to watch the AFCON matches, urged Nigerians to continue their unwavering support for the national teams in upcoming competitions.

In a separate statement released via his official X handle, Sanwo-Olu wrote: “A very sad loss for the Super Eagles. They gave their all in this tournament, but in the end, it was left to fine margins.

“Over the course of the tournament, we brought together thousands of people to enjoy football across 25 viewing centres as our team carried the hopes and dreams of the nation.

“In victory and in loss, this team has done us proud, and we will fondly remember this AFCON as a powerful force that brought us all together.

“Congratulations to William Troost-Ekong for being crowned the AFCON Player of the Tournament. Well done to our champs, let’s rebuild and go again.”