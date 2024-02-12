Gov Otti Reacts To Super Eagles Loss To AFCON Host, Ivory Coast

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has expressed his appreciation to the Super Eagles of Nigeria following their journey in the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reported earlier that 2023 AFCON host, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria yesterday in the final match of the tournament.

Before the multitude at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast made a comeback against Nigeria, thrilling their fans with a 2-1 scoreline.

However, despite falling short of winning the trophy, Otti acknowledged the team’s dedication and their contribution to enhancing Nigeria’s reputation as a strong contender in African football.

Governor Otti, in a statement issued on Monday morning through his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, commended the Super Eagles “for their unrelenting show of strength despite the intimidating roars of the home crowd, who dominated every inch of the stadium space, buoyed by the presence of the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.”

Governor Otti expressed his congratulations to Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, and Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, three individuals from Abia State who were part of the Super Eagles team in the AFCON 2023.

He specifically commended Chukwueze for his contribution in turning the game around, leading to Nigeria taking the lead with a header by team captain Troost Ekong just before the end of the first half.

The Governor also took the opportunity to thank Nigerians for their unwavering support throughout the competition and acknowledged the efforts of the team’s technical crew and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in helping Nigeria reach the finals of the AFCON.