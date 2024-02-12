‘We Are Still Proud Of You’ – Atiku Reacts To Super Eagles’ AFCON Loss

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their tenacious performance in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night.

Reacting to the loss in a post via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, Atiku said the result was not what all Nigerians all over the world expected.

The former Vice President said despite the defeat in the final and the loss of the AFCON trophy, every Nigerian will continue to support the Super Eagles.

Atiku asserted that he was still proud of the Super Eagles and commended them for their hard work, assiduity, and sacrifice to come this far in the tournament.

He wrote: “Not the result we all expected. Nonetheless, we remain #SuperEagles. Still proud of you guys. Well done, @NGSuperEagles. -AA”