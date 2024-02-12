Video: We Were Shouting That It Was Yoruba’s Turn To Rule, Now Our Life Has Become Miserable – Former Tinubu ‘Supporter’ Cries Out

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament over the economic situation in the country.

Speaking via a video in Yoruba, he fumed over the cost of food prices and how it has become increasingly hard for people to survive.

He berated custom officials for impounding some goods from Nigerians trying to make a living.

He insisted that the officials were adding to the problem in the country.

The man wondered the reason for removing subsidy when the citizenry can barely survive the outcome.

He recalled how he asked his children, wife, students and well-wishers to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

He said, “Tinubu, I commanded all my children, wife, students, and well-wishers to vote for you, we were shouting it was Yoruba’s turn but Yoruba got there and life became miserable for everyone. All of you making life difficult for Nigerians will not end well. if you want to arrest me, please come; I am in Ikire in Oyo State”

Watch the video below,