Troost-Ekong Wins 2023 AFCON Player Of The Tournament (See Other Winners)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, as the best player of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles defender scored a powerful header in the final as Nigeria lost 2-1 to Cote d’Ivoire.

Troost-Ekong is the highest-scoring defender in the competition, scoring three goals as Nigeria made the AFCON final for the first time since 2013.

He was the backbone of a stingy Nigerian defence that conceded just one goal from open play en route to the final.

South Africa’s Ronwen Williams was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament. The Mamelodi Sundown shot-stopper saved four penalties in a quarter-final against Cape Verde.

Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue finished as the competition’s top goal scorer with five strikes despite crashing out in the second round.

Gelson Dala of Angola and Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed won the silver and bronze boots, respectively.

The 22-year-old Simon Adingra was also named best young player of the tournament. He provided two assists in the final match.

While the interim coach of Cote d’Ivoire, Emerse Faé, was named the best coach of the tournament.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa, however, won the Fair Play award.

AFCON Awards 2023 Full List

Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast

2023 AFCON: Peseiro Hails Players, Concedes Defeat To Cote d’Ivoire

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has said his players were not at their best in Sunday’s defeat to Cote d’Ivoire.

Peseiro’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat to the hosts in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Peseiro stated that his players failed to replicate their previous performance in the competition.

He said: “My players did their best in this tournament, Cote d’Ivoire played better than us in this game. We didn’t show our level.

“The performance on individual and collective level was not good enough for us.

“Cote d’Ivoire played better than us. They played really well. I wanted to win this trophy, my players wanted the trophy as well. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t do it.

“I’m sad, my players are sad too. The performance was not good enough but I can’t fault them. They gave their best in this tournament.

“These things happen in football. Sometimes things don’t go your way.”