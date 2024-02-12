Super Eagles’ Goalkeeper, Nwabali Apologizes For AFCON Final Defeat

Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has openly expressed his disappointment over the Super Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Cote d’Ivoire in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, held on Sunday.

The match, which concluded in a heart-wrenching defeat for Nigeria, saw the team’s aspirations for continental glory dashed in the closing moments.

In a candid post on Instagram, Nwabali shared his frustration with fans and the nation at large, labeling the outcome as “disappointing and frustrating.”

Despite taking an early lead in the game through a powerful header from William Troost-Ekong in the 18th minute, the Super Eagles’ hopes were shattered as Cote d’Ivoire fought back, equalizing in the 63rd minute and clinching the winner in the dying minutes of the match, at the 87th minute mark.

The final, hosted at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, was a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and their supporters. For the hosts and their fans, the late victory sparked jubilant celebrations, while for Nigeria, it meant a somber reflection on what might have been.

Nwabali shared a picture of himself looking disheartened on the pitch, accompanied by the caption: “A disappointing and frustrating end. I deeply apologise to Nigerians. I was once a fan, still a fan and I understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all”