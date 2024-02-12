Nigerians Should Pray And Repent To Get Out Present Economic Hardship – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IlI, has asked Nigerians to repent and return to God in prayers to get out of the prevailing economic hardship.

The Sultan stated this on Sunday at the grand opening of a Jum’ah Mosque in Guzape, Abuja, built by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’kamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS).

Sa’ad, who was represented by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayale Ahmed, said the present economic hardship was a result of Nigerians’ deviation from the path of God.

He said: “If anyone departs from the worship of God, definitely God will not look on his side, this is evident in many places in the Holy Qur’an. We will continue to give genuine advice to the government.

“Everyone knows the situation in Nigeria right now but the solution is to go back to seek divine intervention and prayers. However, we should not supplicate for eye service but for genuine supplication, because the Lord has said that after hardship, there is relief.”

Economic Hardship: Nigeria’s Problem Is Spiritual, Leaders Trying Their Best – Adeboye Laments

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejere Adeboye, has said the problems facing Nigeria are spiritual.

The clergyman stated this on Sunday while visiting the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

He stated that Nigeria needed urgent spiritual help to overcome the challenges confronting the nation.

According to Adeboye, the challenges facing the country were more than political, but problems that required spiritual solutions.

He, however, expressed hope that the problems would not last forever and things would soon be better.

According to him, his tour of Nigeria, which brought him to Kaduna, was not just to organise crusades and pray for the people and Nigeria, but an opportunity to gather people together to let them know that, tomorrow is going to be alright if Nigerians can be a little more patient with God.