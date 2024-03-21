Yorubas Will Question Your Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren If You Fail To Restructure Nigeria – Evah To Tinubu

The Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG), Joseph Evah has said that Yorubas would not forgive President Bola Tinubu if he fails to restructure Nigeria.

Evah stated this during an interview with The Sun.

According to him, if Tinubu fails to restructure Nigeria, the Yoruba will ask his grandchildren questions even in the next 100 years to come.

Evah argued that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was the right person to restructure Nigeria, but he was carried away by greed.

According to him, “One thing that gives me joy is that Obasanjo is still alive and I know that he will be crying everyday because God released him from prison to come and fix Nigeria, but he failed due to his greed.

“He had the capacity; he was the right person at that time, when he was released to fix this country, but because of greed, he wanted a third term and when he didn’t get it, he was not ready to pursue the agenda for the wellbeing of Nigerians. We are just begging the current president, who has been an apostle of restructuring to do it.

“I heard him saying that he was going to do it slowly. His Yoruba people will not forgive him if he fails to restructure Nigeria. And let me remind him that the Yoruba people will question his children, if he fails to do that. If he did not restructure Nigeria, in the next 100 years, Yoruba people will question his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“The Yoruba people have that capacity. We said we want restructuring now and he is talking about doing it slowly while the enemies are calculating how to derail anything called restructuring.”