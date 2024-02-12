Fire Guts Police Station In Kano

The Divisional Police Office in Nasarawa Local Government Area has been engulfed in flames, as confirmed by the police command in Kano State.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred during the early hours of Monday.

According to him, a major part of the building was affected despite the prompt response of the state fire service.

The state police boss further noted that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.

“At about 05.45 a.m., the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire, and a major part of the building was burned down completely.

“This is in spite of prompt response by the State Fire Service.

“The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion by on-lookers and miscreants, the arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.

“The Divisional Police Officer is currently sorting out some of the affected documents,” the PUNCH quoted Gumel saying.

Naija News understands that the latest police station fire incident happened exactly a month after a similar incident at the Kano Police Command headquarters in Bompai.

The Bompai fire originated in the provost’s office and quickly spread to areas such as the Finance Department, Conference Room, Police Public Relations Officer’s office, Assistant Police Commissioner’s office (Administration), and Deputy Commissioner’s office (Admin), among others.

The fire completely consumed the offices located on the top floor of the Police Command, which was constructed in 1967. However, it is worth noting that the office of the Police Commissioner remained unaffected by the fire.