Herbert Wigwe: Access Bank Opens Condolence Register For Staff, Well-wishers

One of Nigeria’s commercial banks, Access Bank, has opened a register for staff and well-wishers to offer their condolences over the death of their Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, son, and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash in California, the United States.

In a video posted by Television Continental on Monday, staff, friends and well-wishers have already registered their condolences at the headquarters of Access Bank in the Oniru area of Lagos State.

Access Holdings Confirms Wigwe’s Death, To Unveil Successor Soon

Recall that the parent company, Access Holdings Plc, on Sunday, confirmed the death of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, and his family in a helicopter accident in the United States.

The company made this known in a statement on Sunday signed by its Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

The firm said its Board of Directors announced the passing of Wigwe and his family and extended its deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.

It said Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the company since joining the Bank in 2002.

The company said in line with its policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, expressing confidence that the Access Group will build further on Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.