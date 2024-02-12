Gunmen Kidnap Ondo Travelers, Kill Driver

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed the driver of a commercial bus in Ondo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants, on Friday, seized the passengers of a commercial bus carrying 18 people near the border of Akunu-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State and Ayere in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen tragically murdered the vehicle driver and whisked away into the bush all the passengers, leaving behind a young girl.

Subsequently, other travellers who were passing by discovered the abandoned bus on the side of the road and informed security operatives of the development.

Shortly after, various security forces, including the Police, Amotekun, soldiers, and local hunters, responded to the call and immediately initiated a thorough search of the surrounding bushes, Naija News learnt.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital, the Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP ‘Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has since ordered that a team of policemen from the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the Command be despatched to the area.

The team is presently combing the entire area in an attempt to rescue the victims and apprehend the kidnappers, Channels Television reported.