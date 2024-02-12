Five European Clubs React To Super Eagles Of Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Final Defeat

The reigning Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, lead other European clubs to send their messages of support to their respective Super Eagles players after the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday, February 11.

It was a disappointing end to a fair start for the Super Eagles of Nigeria who defeated Ivory Coast in the group stage but couldn’t stand them in the final of the tournament.

During the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, the Super Eagles scored the opener in the first half through the boots of William Troost-Ekong.

In the second half, Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller won the game for the Elephants in front of over 60,000 spectators mostly Ivorians.

After the 2-1 win which gifted Ivory Coast their third AFCON, Napoli, Victor Osimhen’s club, took to their X account to write: “Regardless of the final result, you have made us and your nation proud. Congratulations, Victor!”

Kelechi Iheanacho who was a second-half substitute in the 2023 AFCON final made his club, Leicester City write on X: “A heartbreaking end for Kel and Nigeria at #AFCON2023.”

Atalanta, Ademola Lookman’s club wrote on X, “An amazing #AFCON2023 campaign anyway for #Lookman and his @NGSuperEagles. We’re proud of you.”

Ola Aina’s club, Nottingham Forest were not left out. The club took to their X account to write: “Commiserations, Ola.”

While Frank Onyeka’s club, Brentford wrote via X: “An incredible journey, Frank. You carried the hopes of a nation superbly. We are so proud of you.”