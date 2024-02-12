Court Remands Drug Dealers Who Attempted To Bribe Police Officers With 4 Million Cash, Television, Other Items At Kirikiri

Spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin has revealed that three drug dealers who were believed to be major suppliers of drugs in Ajangbadi area of Lagos State have been remanded at Kirikiri correctional facility.

Announcing the development in a post via his official X account on Monday, Hundeyin detailed that they were arraigned and remanded without option of bail.

“UPDATE: They have been arraigned and remanded, without option of bail, to Kirikiri Correctional Facility till March 6 when the matter comes up for continuation of hearing,” Hundeyin in a post via his official X account wrote.

Naija News recalls that Hundeyin had earlier reported that three drug dealers Esther Obiekezie, Esther Akete and Okey Okebalam were arrested for being major suppliers of drugs in Ajangbadi axis of Lagos .

Hundeyin detailed that the drug dealers offered 4 million cash and electronics to strike a deal with the police officials that arrested them.

However, the police spokesman detailed that the officers rejected and passed the cash and electronic gifts as exhibit.

“After 45-year-old Esther Obiekezie was arrested for being a major supplier of drugs in Ajangbadi area of Lagos State, her workers, 43-year-old Esther Akete and 49-year-old Okey Okebalam, approached the police with a brand new refrigerator, a brand new 32” television and Four Million Naira cash to strike a deal with the police to release Obiekezie and give them free hands to do their drug business. The electronics and cash have been recovered as exhibits to be tendered in court during their prosecution,” Hundeyin said in an earlier post.