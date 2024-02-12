Are You Doing ‘Yoruba Parapoism’, Why Have You Not Written A Letter To Tinubu – Dino Melaye Questions Obasanjo

Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye has questioned the reason why erstwhile president, Olusegun Obasanjo has not written to incumbent president, Bola Tinubu over the economic situation in the country.

He wondered if Obasanjo was practicing what he described as Yoruba parapoism.

Speaking via X, Melaye insisted that there are compelling reasons for the former president to write a letter to Tinubu.

He subsequently urged Obasanjo to take action and break his silence.

He wrote, “Is Baba Obasanjo doing yoruba parapoism? He is yet to write Tinubu a letter, and there are compelling reasons to write one now. Baba, write ooooo….we are waiting. Senator Dino Melaye .”

Video: Dino Melaye Reacts As Nigerians Pray For Faulty Transformer

Meanwhile, Melaye, has expressed displeasure over a video of some Nigerians praying for a faulty transformer.

Naija News reports that the video shared via X, captured some people holding a prayer session where the transformer is situated.

Reacting, the former senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly asserted that Africans are sick.

Melaye questioned why people would pray for a faulty transformer, adding that the country has significant problems.

He wrote, “We are sick in Africa. How can people be praying for a spoilt transformer? Watch this video and know that we have major problems.”