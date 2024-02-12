AFCON 2023: Why Super Eagles Lost The Trophy To Ivory Coast – Bwala Reveals

Daniel Bwala, a former aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the Super Eagles lost the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final to Cote d’Ivoire due to wrong tactics.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night in Abidjan.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday night, Bwala said the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, made the Nigerian team lose the trophy when he changed his tactics against the Ivory Coast side.

Bwala asserted that Peseiro should have stuck to his tactics -flow football and attack instead of defending throughout the match.

He, however, commended the team for an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

He wrote: “Super Eagles, you did well throughout the tournament.

“If I were the coach I would have stuck to my plans of free flow and attack style which has worked for me throughout the tournament than try to defend and see out the match knowing the home crowd would ginger the Ivorians to sustain the attack pressure.

“The coach’s tactics to defend and see out the match isn’t what we are known for and wasn’t what we used throughout the tournament. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”