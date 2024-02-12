AFCON 2023: This Rubbish Will Not Be Tolerated – Okocha’s Daughter Warns Nigerians Over Alex Iwobi’s Performance

Daniella Okocha, the daughter of Nigeria football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has warned Nigerians against social media attacks on her page following the outcome of the AFCON 2023 final.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night in Abidjan.

While some Nigerians applauded the team for their outstanding performance, others felt angry, claiming they lost chances of scoring goals and underplayed the tactics of the Ivory Coast.

Also, many Nigerians expressed displeasure with Alex Iwobi’s performance, saying it was a complete waste of slot.

However, some angry netizens stormed Danniella’s Instagram page, expressing their discontent over her father’s choice of Iwobi to join the players in the AFCON final.

Reacting to the comments, Daniella declared that she would not tolerate such attacks on her page and would block anyone making such posts.

She wrote, “This rubbish will not be tolerated on my page. You will be blocked. Thanks”

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, a former aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the Super Eagles lost the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final to Cote d’Ivoire due to wrong tactics.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday night, Bwala said the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, made the Nigerian team lose the trophy when he changed his tactics against the Ivory Coast side.

Bwala asserted that Peseiro should have stuck to his tactics -flow football and attack instead of defending throughout the match.

He, however, commended the team for an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.