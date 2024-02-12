AFCON 2023: Nigerians Attack Yul Edochie Over Failed Prophecy On Super Eagles Match With Ivory Coast

Nollywood actor cum pastor, Yul Edochie, has come under heavy criticism over a failed prophecy on the just concluded AFCON 2023 final.

Naija News reported that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night in Abidjan.

In a post on his Instagram page before the match, Yul prophecied that the Super Eagles would comfortably beat the Ivory Coast and there would not be any penalty shootout.

He wrote, “Today’s game will not get a penalty shootout. Nigeria will defeat the Ivory Coast comfortably.”

However, following the loss of the Super Eagles last night, Nigerians have stormed Yul’s Instagram page for giving a ‘fake prophecy’.

@desire59 wrote: “Daddy you sure say na God call you so?”

@thokozullumbia wrote: “You had only one chance to win people’s heart, you have messed up again”

@bisholack wrote: “Yul stop mocking God. Anything you put your hands and mouth on lately does not progress. You said South Africa will surprise Nigeria and it’s the opposite and now you predict for Nigeria look at the outcome.”

@judysleague_truth wrote: “FROM ONE EMBARRASSMENT TO ANOTHER!! Indeed you and Judy does fit each other”

@iam_baronbully wrote: “With due respect sir 👏close down ur church”

@maryodufa wrote: “Ivory Coast don win….. na people like you da make them see Christian somehow…. Come and delete this rubbish”

@makadiza wrote: “Why do you lie chief 👸. But atlist you lost I was skered cz of it happened you win , you were going to finish our woman more”

@ikennaya wrote: “This prophecy is not good for a start; you have just invited more hatred my pastor”

@mercy_benson wrote: “Your vision na fake yul. Na Agwu dey tell you this one or na God”