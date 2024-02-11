Pictures: Body Of Corps Member Who Died While Watching AFCON Match Leaves For Kaduna

The body of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Yunusa Peter, who died during the AFCON semifinal match between Nigeria and South Africa, has departed Yola, Adamawa State to his hometown in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State for final interment.

Naija News recalls that the youngster had slumped and died while watching the match which ended in a penalty shootout in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday, February 7.

The Super Eagles ended up winning the match.

The 26-year-old was a Community Health graduate of Shehu Idris College of Health Technology, Makarfi, Kaduna State.

He was set to complete the compulsory national youth service program on October 31, 2024.

Until his death, Yunusa was teaching Chemistry at Government Secondary School, Numan.

The Secretary to Numan LGA, Adamawa State Elder David Belu Alfredmond, alongside the Principal of Government Secondary School Numan, management, staff of the college, Corps members and students were at Numan Bridge on Saturday, February 10, to pay farewell.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday, February 11.

Below are pictures from the event,