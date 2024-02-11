‘Overwhelming Tragedy’ – Tinubu Mourns Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Naija News had reported on Saturday that Wigwe was feared dead when a helicopter conveying him and five others to Las Vegas crashed on Friday night near the California-Nevada border in the US.

It was gathered that apart from Wigwe, his wife, his son, and three other people are believed to have died in the crash.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he received with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Wigwe, a top banker and entrepreneur.

The President also mourned the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, along with members of the Wigwe family.

President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the demise of these exceptional Nigerian business leaders and described their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

The President condoled with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and asked God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.