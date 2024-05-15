Presidential Aircraft: There Is Nothing Wrong In Tinubu Using Commercial Flight — PDP Reps

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have advised President Bola Tinubu to make use of commercial flight if the presidential planes are not available.

The lawmakers stated this during a debate on the recent breakdown of presidential flights on Wednesday.

The Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda and Minority Whip, Ali Isa, during a debate on a motion on the Presidential Fleet, insisted that Tinubu should consider commercial flights.

Ahmad Satomi, a lawmaker from Borno State, had moved a motion of urgent public importance over the reported breakdown of the plane Tinubu used for the past foreign visit.

According to the reports, Tinubu had to use a chartered commercial flight from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia.

Satomi raised concerns over the use of commercial chartered flights due to security implications.

The lawmaker asked the House to summon the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Commandant of the Presidential Fleet.

However, Ali, a PDP legislator from Gombe State, opined that there was nothing wrong in the president using commercial flight.

His submission was supported by the minority leader, Chinda.

“I have not seen anything wrong with a public official using commercial flight. The Prime Minister of the UK uses British Airways. We should be thinking of how to revive the national carrier,” Chinda said.

He added, “If we have a Presidential Fleet, we should be able to maintain them. If they need new presidential planes, the next budget is around the corner.“