Anxiety As Scammers Hack Cross River Governor’s Phone Number

Scammers have compromised one of the phone numbers linked to Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, and attempting to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

Naija News reports that the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, disclosed this in a statement via his Facebook page on Sunday.

Ogbeche said the incident had caused apprehension in some quarters and urged members of the public to disregard any unsolicited messages seeking financial assistance, purportedly from the governor.

He wrote, “There have been apprehension in many quarters over unsolicited messages allegedly from Governor Bassey Otu seeking financial assistance.

“The public is please advised to disregard any such messages purportedly from the governor.

“One of the governor’s mobile numbers was breached by hi-tech criminals in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“The hackers have gone on to utilise the breached number to advance their nefarious activities to try to scam unsuspecting individuals. Please, do not fall to such devious attempt.

“The hacked number has been secured, while relevant security agencies are working to apprehend those behind this obnoxious act.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian fintechs faced a substantial loss of about ₦5 billion in just eight months due to the increasing activities of hackers and fraudsters.

In a shocking eight-month spree of cyberattacks, Nigerian fintech companies have fallen victim to a series of devastating breaches, collectively losing over ₦5 billion to cunning fraudsters.

These relentless assaults on the financial technology sector have not only raised concerns about the industry’s security but also unveiled an alarming surge in insider involvement in these financial crimes.

The digital battleground for these fintechs intensified as hackers and fraudsters, driven by both sophisticated tactics and inner betrayals, took advantage of vulnerabilities in the systems. Even well-secured payment platforms were compromised when interconnected with sister fintechs, lacking adequate cybersecurity measures.