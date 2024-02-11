Afrobeats Has Lots Of Talentless People – Ruggedman

A veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, popularly known as Ruggedman, has opined that man “talentless people” are hiding behind the Afrobeats genre of music.

Naija News reports the rapper cum activist made this known in an interview with media personality, Jude Jideonwo.

He said Afrobeats is for talentless people and a specific category of singers.

He said, “When you ask me what Afrobeats is, I would say Afrobeats is what a lot of talentless people hide behind.

“They said, ‘Afrobeats to the world.’ I said, ‘No. It’s some artists to the world.’ It’s not the Afrobeats [genre], it’s some artists.”

He also revealed that it hurts when people tell him on social media that his time as an artist has passed, “but what I said to myself is whoever he or she [the troll] is listening to right now is inspired by me.”

Meanwhile, Ruggedman, has said that he doesn’t see the Super Eagles winning the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 50-year-old entertainer poured out his heart while speaking about his admiration for football, Super Eagles, Manchester United, Victor Osimhen, and more, during a recent interview with The PUNCH.

Speaking on his favourite sport growing up as a child, Ruggedman said: “Growing up, like most young kids across Nigeria, I enjoyed and still enjoy football. I love playing football. I also represented my secondary school in a relay race once but it obviously was not my calling.”

On whether his parents were a discouraging factor from pursuing a career in sports, Ruggedman said: “They did not need to discourage me because I did not take up any sport as a career.”