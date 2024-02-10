Seven Things To Know About Late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe

Access Holdings Plc, on Friday night, reportedly lost its Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

Naija News gathered that Wigwe, his wife and his son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

The Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also in the helicopter during the crash.

Here are seven (7) things to know about the late Access Bank CEO:

1. Mr Wigwe started his professional career with Coopers & Lybrand Associates, an international firm of Chartered Accountants.

2. He spent over 10 years at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc where he managed several portfolios, including financial institutions, large corporates, and multinationals.

3. He left Guaranty Trust Bank as an Executive Director to co-lead the transformation of Access Bank Plc in March 2002 as Deputy Managing Director. He was appointed Group Managing Director/CEO effective January 1, 2014, and served in that capacity till May 2022. He was subsequently appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Bank effective May 2022.

4. The CEO is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Programme.

5. He holds a master’s degree in Banking and International Finance from the University College of North Wales, a master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of London, and a B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

6. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

7. He is also a member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.