Ondo Socialite Commits Suicide After Killing Wife

A socialite and businessman in Ondo State, Sesan Adelabu, has reportedly taken his own life after allegedly murdering his wife in Akure, the state capital.

The incident’s specifics are still unclear, with unconfirmed sources suggesting that the socialite found his wife in bed with one of his security guards.

Naija News gathered that the tragic event occurred at Adelabu’s residence in Alagbaka GRA in Akure metropolis.

The perpetrator allegedly used a machete to fatally injure his wife before taking his own life by consuming sniper, an insecticide.

His wife’s lifeless body was discovered on their marital bed, while the socialite was found deceased inside his bathroom after ingesting the insecticide.

Their corpses have been deposited at the Akure General Hospital.

According to sources, Adelabu had a chain of business investments, including petrol stations in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, has confirmed the incident.

Odunlami stated that the socialite murdered his wife and subsequently committed suicide by consuming sniper.

The police spokesperson added that police detectives have commenced their investigation into the matter.