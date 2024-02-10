Mohbad’s Family Speaks On Threatening Late Singer’s Wife

The family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has formally addressed and denied allegations that they have made threats against the life of the deceased’s widow, Wunmi, and their son, Liam.

These accusations surfaced after Wunmi claimed she had received menacing calls warning her against pursuing justice for her late husband’s death.

In a statement released on Friday evening by the family’s legal representatives, the allegations were labeled as sensitive, with an appeal to Wunmi to identify any family members purportedly involved in making such threats.

Signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the legal team, the statement emphasized that the family harbors no intention of threatening Wunmi, despite unresolved issues regarding the paternity of Liam, Mohbad’s alleged child.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a news item circulating in social media which alleged that the Aloba Family, and some bloggers: Bukky Jesse, Yeye Kudi Courtroom and Adeshina Kasbir Hayat (from now on called our Clients), are after the life of the widow of late Ilerioluwa promise Aloba also known as Mohbad).

“Due to the sensitive nature of the allegation and the ongoing investigation to unravel the unusual death of the late Mohbad, we deem it necessary to respond to Mrs. Wunmi Aloba’s allegations.

“In the said publication, Mrs. Wunmi Aloba has raised some salient issues. First. She stated, ‘her husband’s family have vowed to kill her and her son’. Mrs. Wunmi Aloba has failed to list specific names of those who threatened her and show to the public the evidence of the threats issued to her by the Aloba Family.

“As the legal maxim connotes ‘incumbit probatio qui dicit non qui negat’ (he who asserts must prove). If seeking the truth about who killed their late son, Ilerioluwa Aloba is a threat to her, she should let the Nigerian public know.

“Our clients have not and are not in any position to threaten the wife of their late son notwithstanding the unsettled issues on the paternity of their grandchild. It will be recalled that even when Wunmi sent a scathing voice message laced with imprecations to Mr Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, Mr. Aloba took it that the emotional trauma from the death of his son, the late singer was enough, and he didn’t bother to respond to it.

“Secondly, Mrs. Wunmi Aloba alleged that she had been receiving strange calls from different people threatening to deal with her if she continued to seek justice for the soul of her late husband.

“Fortunately, she didn’t say in the report that the different persons calling her did so with unknown numbers. Since she has reported to the Nigeria Police, she should let the police carry out their work Investigations to uncover the ‘different people’ who have been calling her. The Nigerian Police know the right measures to take on threats made to a complainant by phone.

“Thirdly, Mrs Wunmi Aloba lamented that it was five months since the Coroner’s Court had sat last and she had not heard from the court. The said concerns bother our clients equally, if she needs clarity, she should consult with her counsel with respect to this.

“Our clients, especially the Tiktokers state that they had made fair comments and encouraged Mrs. Wunmi Aloba to speak out on the circumstances leading to the death of her husband and if those encouraging admonitions from our clients were taken as a threat to life, then it is unfortunate.

“It is instructive to state that our clients have no reason whatsoever to and have not or will ever issue threats or bully Mrs Wunmi Aloba in any way. All hands, as it is apparent, are on deck in ensuring justice for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

“As it is often said conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it and it is the truth both our clients and those involved in the campaign to unravel the cause of those involved in the death of the late singer are after.”