Edo Election: APC Clears Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Idahosa, Other Aspirants For Primaries

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State gubernatorial election has approved 12 individuals to compete for the party’s ticket.

Naija News reports that the primary elections of the ruling party are scheduled for February 22.

According to a statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, the screening process took place from Thursday to Friday.

The candidates who have been successfully cleared by the committee include Prince Clem Agba, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu, and Engr. Gideon Ikhine.

Additionally, Col David Imuse, Rtd, Prof Oserheinmen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Denise Idahosa, and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe have also been cleared.

The statement also pointed out that “Certificate of Screening will be presented to all the 12 Gubernatorial Aspirants at the Party’s National Secretariat by the National Organising Secretary, Saturday, 10th February 2024”.

The Governorship election in Edo State is scheduled to be held in September, and any of the twelve APC aspirants who emerge as the party’s flagbearer during the primary polls will battle for the state’s top political seat with candidates of other parties at the general polls, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that 16 political parties have formally informed the Commission of their desire to partake in the upcoming Edo governorship election set for September 2024.

Furthermore, the Commission has been informed by these political parties about their chosen methods and dates for conducting primaries.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, stated in a statement issued on Thursday that the Commission had previously released the timetable and agenda for the Edo State off-cycle gubernatorial election.

He highlighted that one of the outlined activities for the election includes the organization of primaries by political parties, slated to occur from February 1 to February 24, 2024.

Olumekun emphasized that according to Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties must provide the Commission with a minimum of 21 days’ notice prior to the scheduled date for their primaries.

He added that the deadline for such notification expired on February 4, 2024.

Olumekun added: “Sixteen political parties have notified the Commission of their intention to participate in the election as well as their preferred modes and dates of primaries.

“As the Commission is set to deploy its monitoring teams, political parties are hereby reminded that Edo State is the constituency for the election. Therefore, primaries must take place within the state in line with Sections 84(4) and 5(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The Commission emphasized the importance for political parties to refrain from unnecessary postponements, arbitrary changes of venues for their primaries, wholesale alterations of delegates’ lists, or the submission of names that did not arise from valid primaries as candidates for the election.