Defend Yourselves – Gov Radda Tells Katsina Residents

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has called on the residents to adopt self-defence measures in response to recurrent bandit attacks.

During an extensive emergency security meeting held at the Government House in Katsina on Friday, the governor emphasized the importance of community action alongside government efforts to combat insecurity.

Highlighting the need for proactive community engagement, Governor Radda encouraged residents to form groups dedicated to their protection, suggesting a shift towards more self-reliant security measures.

The meeting, which sought to address the escalating security challenges in the state, saw the participation of notable figures including the emirs of Katsina and Daura, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Dr. Umar Farouq Umar, members of the business community, and state security chiefs.

He said, “We must review the security situation in the state, take action to find a solution, and address these challenges. Apart from insecurity, there are other challenges like the rising cost of food and hunger amongst the population.

“Government is fully prepared to assist any community that organises themselves in their respective areas through training and the provision of logistics.

“We are all aware of the current skyrocketing of the prices of foodstuff, which led to protests in Niger State, Kano and other places. It has not gotten to our state yet, but it is necessary for us to meet and see how we can mitigate the situation before it gets out of hand.”

He said the hike in prices of commodities was as a result of the fall in the value of naira; hence some neighbouring countries are coming with their little money to purchase huge grains.

He added, “There are also people who use their naira to purchase foodstuff for hoarding in order to save their money from possible loss due to the fall in the value of our currency.”