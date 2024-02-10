AFCON: Late Kwara Bursar Was To Wed On Sunday

In a sorrowful twist of fate, the Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Ayuba Olaitan, passed away under tragic circumstances during the tense moments of Nigeria’s football match against South Africa.

Olaitan, who was looking forward to his wedding the following Sunday, succumbed to the stress induced by the dramatic turn of events in the game, particularly after a controversial penalty was awarded to South Africa following a VAR check.

This decision not only led to the cancellation of Nigeria’s second goal but also plunged numerous fans into a state of shock and panic.

The contentious referee decision has been linked to the untimely deaths of about five individuals, including a youth corps member, a former House of Representatives member, and an Ivory Coast-based business mogul, among others.

Despite the Super Eagles’ subsequent victory, securing a 4-2 win on penalties, the incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations, highlighting the intense emotional investment of fans in the sport.

During the Fidau prayers held for the late deputy bursar on Saturday, a family member, Ayuba Akeem, spoke to Daily Trust, confirming that the deceased was scheduled to celebrate his Nikkah on Sunday.

Akeem reminisced about Olaitan, describing him as a “philanthropist to the core,” a testament to his character and the profound impact he had on those around him.

He said, “He was a very generous man and a pillar of the family. He was kind to family members, political associates and colleagues and was ever ready to put smiles on faces within his capacity no matter the problem people brought to him.

“And contrary to the narrative outside, we believe that his death was destined by Almighty Allah at the exact moment and place he died and not because of the match. He would still have died that hour if he didn’t watch the encounter.”

Also a female family member and colleague, Aisha, said, “He was the one that drove us home that day from Malete to Ilọrin.

“He was hale and healthy and we ate together before we left the office. He was even telling some of his colleagues that he might not watch the match because he doesn’t want anything that would trouble him.

“When we arrived, the second half of the match had already started and he instructed his son, Umar, to put on the generator because there was no light.

“He was the one that put on the television, there was no any issue of dizziness and he watched the match at home, not a viewing centre. He was sitting on the chair and placed his head backwards when his some was telling him daddy can you hear/see what is happening in this match?

“We believe that was the time he was destined to die which only coincided with the period of the match”, she added.

During the event, the former president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, gave two of the deceased children university scholarships.

Saraki who was represented by a former House of Assembly member and one time APC chairman in the state, Hon Ishola Balogun Fulani, described the deceased as a community leader and family man whose demise will be difficult to fill.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.