KWASU Students ‘Attack’ Police Station

There was tension at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Thursday, after some students allegedly attacked the divisional police station in the town.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the confrontation happened after a raid on suspected black spots by operatives of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) around the school premises.

Confirming the events in a statement issued on Friday morning, the state police command, through its spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, explained that the said gatherings, which began at about 1600hrs, centred around grievances related to the recent raids on black spots around the school’s premises by operatives of NDLEA.

“Students living off campus expressed their dissent, marched from various parts of the town to Okoru Junction close to Malete Police Division, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Say No to NDLEA,” the police spokesperson explained.

According to her, efforts were made by her to engage with the students, convincing them to go back to their respective hostels and uphold peace.

“In the process, they encountered a white Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number Lagos AGL 574 HZ, occupied by four armed policemen from Ila-orangun led by Inspector Ibrahim Ali and three others on an official assignment to Malete.

“They were mistaken for operatives of drug law enforcement agents. Consequently, the students chased them to Malete Divisional Police Headquarters, where the students began to throw stones into the police station.

“Regrettably, this led to some damages to the rooftop of the station and wind screen of vehicles parked in the station. The Policemen fired tear gas canisters to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further damage at the police station.

“Additionally, one police officer, PC Fayemi Kehinde, sustained minor injuries as a result of the stones thrown at the police station. He was given first aid treatment at the hospital and discharged,” Toun added.

According to the Daily Post, the DPO Shao Division, along with three additional tactical teams, had visited the scene to provide support in de-escalating the situation.

The Police Commissioner of the state, Victor Olaiya, has emphasized the importance of restraint among all students of KWASU who were involved in the attack. He encourages them to actively engage in peaceful dialogue as a means to resolve the issues at hand.