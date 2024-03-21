Ilorin High Court Convicts Six Students For Internet Fraud

The Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has convicted six students over alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Naija News understands that this marks the second occasion in just two days that the court has convicted six individuals for cyber fraud in the state capital.

The convicted individuals were among the 50 suspects apprehended during a sting operation conducted by the EFCC in February.

This group consisted of 48 students from Kwara State University (KWASU) and two residents of Malete.

The newly convicted individuals, Ismail Abdulbasit, Oladipo Victor, Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Ayantola Segun Samuel, Musbau Waris Atomo, and Babalola Rasaq Oluwadamilare, hail from Kogi, Kwara, and Ogun states.

The Federal High Court judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, sentenced the individuals to varying terms of imprisonment.

Innocent Mbachie and Charles Oni represented the Commission as prosecutors in this case. In her ruling, Justice Anyadike gave the convicts several options for fines and ordered the forfeiture of the recovered funds to the federal government as restitution.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Kayode Cole for issuing a death threat against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.

Naija News gathered that Cole was arrested at the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, on Monday, March 18th.

The suspect made the death threat through his Instagram page handle “1billionsecretss” while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja, on February 1, 2024.

Instablog9ja posted a story with the caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group – EFCC Chairman.”

Reacting in the comment section of Instablog9ja, Cole stated that the EFCC Chairman will be dead in six months.

“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6 months, remember I said it”, he said.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was just “chasing clout.”

It was gathered that the EFCC would hand over the suspect to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.

Recall that the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, had on Wednesday, January 30, 2024, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.” revealed that the Commission had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

The EFCC boss also stated that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organization’s bank account.