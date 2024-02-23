EFCC Arrests 48 KWASU Students Over Alleged Internet Fraud Activities

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended no fewer than 48 students from Kwara State University (KWASU) and two Malete residents over alleged involvement in Internet fraud, commonly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

The anti-graft agency claimed the arrest was made following reliable intelligence on the increasing prevalence of internet fraud activities in the state, particularly within educational institutions.

In an effort to combat corruption and illicit activities associated with yahoo-yahoo, the EFCC reportedly conducted thorough investigations, tracking down the suspects and apprehending them in various locations where they were hiding, following days of surveillance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Among the suspects are Idris Yekini, Ayantola Segun, Adeshina Taheeb, Mustapha Alamin, Usman Harun, Oladimeji Oseni, Qudus Temitope, Adewunmi Israel, Lukman Uthman, Alamin Ibitoye, Usman Sadiq, Musbau Waris, Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Oladele Israel, and Rafiu Ashimu.

Others arrested include Aransiola Oluwaseun, Akolade Adetola Toheeb, Joseph Samuel, Adewuyi Quadri, Adebayo Olamilekan, Ogunride Gabriel, Abolaji Ismail, Ogundele Samuel Ejiro, Musa Ali Olawale, Isah Oluwatumishe, Abdullahi Abdulmajib, Abdulrahman Abubakar, Olaosebikan Martins, Mazeed Ayomide, Oyeniyi Michael, Moses Bright, Oladipo Victor, Shehu Abdugafar, Abdulmalik Khalid Timileyin, Muhammad Nabil, Adebayo Qudus, and Owoeye Adeyanju.

Additionally, Abdulwaheed Zakariyah, Olaleye Gbenga, Victor Kayode, Samad Olarewaju, Raheem Ayomide, Ismail Abdulbasit, Oluyedun Khalid, Moshood Lawal, Utman Abayomi, and Aransiola Joshua were also apprehended. Furthermore, Babalola Razaq and Godwin Ouna Ejika, residents of Malete, were included in the arrests.

During the operation, authorities seized nine (9) luxury vehicles, twenty-four (24) laptops, and various brands of mobile phones from the suspects.

Upon the completion of the ongoing investigations, the suspects will be promptly presented before the court for arraignment.