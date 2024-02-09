Police Counter NSCDC Over Claims Of Bandits In Gombe

Gombe State Police Commissioner, Hayatu Usman, has dismissed claims that bandits have entered the state and informants are on the increase.

Naija News reports that the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammad Bello, had on Tuesday, during the decoration of 302 officers, warned residents against accommodating strangers or their agents, stating that the criminals were migrating from North-West to North-East.

However, the Usman, in a statement through the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, made available to journalists on Friday, said there is no threat in the state.

Usman reiterated the command’s commitment alongside other security agencies in ensuring the protection of lives and property in the state.

While urging residents to ignore the misinformation and go about their businesses without fear, Usman solicited credible information that would help maintain the state’s peaceful co-existence.

The statement partly read, “The attention of Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video in circulation purported to have emanated from a sister security agency that ‘bandits have infiltrated Gombe State and that bandits informants are on the increase.’

“The command wishes to state emphatically that there is no such threat in Gombe State, and the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is committed to ensuring the protection of lives and property, maintenance of law and order in the state.

“Therefore, well-meaning members of the state should discountenance the trending video message and go about their lawful businesses as usual, the command also assures the people and residents alike of their safety.

“Finally, the public is enjoined to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Stations.”