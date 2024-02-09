Ondo Doctors Threaten Strike Due To Poor Welfare Package

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo state has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government regarding the inadequate welfare packages for doctors in the state.

They have warned of potential industrial action if the Ondo state government fails to address their demands within the stipulated timeframe.

The stance of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) was articulated in a communique issued after the association’s Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), which expressed dismay over the persistent departure of doctors from the state due to inadequate welfare packages.

Additionally, the non-implementation of the approved hazard allowance and salary discrepancies between doctors in Ondo state and those in neighbouring states were highlighted.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Dr. Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, emphasized in the communique that “there is dire shortage of health personnel in the state, doctors have refused to take up employment with state government.

“This is not unconnected with the point of entry into the service, which has been reviewed and approved by the federal government to be at grade level 13, step 2 for doctors.

“However, Ondo state is still using grade level 12 step 3; hence, the refusal of doctors to take up employment with the State Civil Service as witnessed in the last exercise conducted by Ondo Civil Service Commission.”

Adeyemi-Osowe added that “numerous doctors within the Ondo State Civil Service left for greener pastures locally (neighbouring states such as Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Kwara, Delta) and internationally, African Countries: Sierra Leone, Gambia, South Africa, etc and outside the continent: United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany”.