Nigerians Are Going Through Difficult Times, Pains – CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed deep concern over the prevailing economic hardship and pain Nigerians are going through at this time.

The Christian body asserted that the suffering in the country was becoming unbearable for ordinary Nigerians, adding that the increasing security challenges across the country calls for concern.

In a statement on Friday, the Secretary-General of Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe, called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly address the situation before it is too late.

CAN also called on Nigerians to support the present administration to overcome the eight years of calamity and retrogressionexperienced under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads: “We call on Nigerians to support the present administration to overcome the eight years of calamity and retrogression.

“We also call on President Bola Tinubu to settle down and squarely tackle these challenges so that Nigeria will bounce back. We call on Christians to continue to pray fervently for the country.

“High cost of foodstuffs, transportation, goods and services have made life difficult for many Nigerians. The epileptic power supply has led to the collapse of many small businesses.

“The continued decline in the value of the naira and the seeming inability of the government to address the situation has completely weakened the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

“The situation is further compounded by escalating insecurity occasioned by rampant killings and kidnapping for ransom.

“Government must take urgent steps to address the depressing economic and escalating security situation in the country.”

Northern CAN also noted the rampaging activities of bandits in Plateau state and other parts of the country in recent times.

It also advised that the government to review the security architecture of the country for effective and decisive action.

It added: “The government must do everything possible to stop the killings not only in Plateau, but across the country.

“These killings have continued because the perpetrators have never been brought to justice. We have continued to wondered why government has not been able to hold anybody accountable for the mass killings going on in the country.

“Unless justice is done, by ensuring that the perpetrators and whoever are the sponsors are brought to the book, all the talks about peace may be mere rhetorics.

“Just when we thought banditry and kidnapping had been contained, it has resurfaced in a more daring manner, especially, in Abuja, the nation’s capital which was hitherto considered a safe haven being the seat of power with all the security apparatus located there.

The brutal killings of traditional rulers in Ekiti state Kwara states and the abduction of school children among others too numerous to mention is an indication that the Nigeria is on the brink.

“These, notwithstanding, we commend our security agencies for their sacrifices and patriotism in ensuring that these criminal elements are flushed out. We urged them not to relent in their efforts to crush them.

“We called on governments at all levels to support our security agencies with all that is required to fight these criminals.

“We also called on Nigerians to co-operate with security personnel and pray for them as they confront these enemies of the nation.”