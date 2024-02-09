Nigerian Awards Worse Than Grammys, Not Credible – Timaya

Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, also known as Timaya has claimed that Nigerian awards lack credibility.

Recall that Nigerians accused the Grammy organisers of complicity after the Recording Academy failed to offer all the Nigerian nominees any award at the 66th Grammys.

Reacting during a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Timaya insisted that Nigerian awards are even worse than the Grammys in terms of credibility.

He, however, advised his colleagues not to back down in their quest for obtaining a Grammy.

The host asked, “What is your take on a lot of people saying the Grammy used Afrobeats and we need to come back home and grow?”

Timaya replied, “We don’t need to come back home. Even our own, which credible awards? Is it the Hip-hop awards, Hip TV awards [The Headies]? I don’t even know. They are not credible either. They are even worse than the Grammys.

“If we have a homegrown award that is credible, people would gravitate towards it. But for now, whether you like it or not, Grammy is still Grammy. We don’t have to back down [because Nigerian artists lost this year]. We are going again.”