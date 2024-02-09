‘Relationship With Nigerian Girls Is Like Police And Thief, I Can’t Date Them’ – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has likened romantic relationships with Nigerian ladies to thieves and police.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Timaya said he cannot date a Nigerian girl despite his three baby mamas being Nigerians.

The singer also advised Nigerian ladies to avoid dating Nigerian men, stating that his current lover isn’t a Nigerian.

According to him, the relationship between two Nigerians is toxic and deceitful.

He said, “If I am a Nigerian girl, I will not date a Nigerian man. Myself right now, I can’t date a Nigerian girl. My current lover is not Nigerian.

“I can’t date a Nigerian lady because we have the same foundation; the same upbringing. The relationship go be like police and thief. The relationship will be too toxic. We go dey lie for each other too much. We won’t even have peace.”

Meanwhile, Timaya, has opened up on how he struggled to give up drug addiction.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, admitted to engaging in drugs during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The ‘Dem Mama’ crooner said he got introduced to drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic by some young boys who get extraordinarily excited after consuming molly.

Timaya described his experience of breaking off from drugs as a “tough fight.”