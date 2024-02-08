‘I Have Done Drugs, Breaking Off Was Tough Fight’ – Timaya Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, has opened up on how he struggled to give up drug addiction.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, admitted to engaging in drugs during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The ‘Dem Mama’ crooner said he got introduced to drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic by some young boys who get extraordinarily excited after consuming molly.

Timaya described his experience of breaking off from drugs as a “tough fight.”

He said, “I am not a saint. I have done drugs. Breaking off from drugs was a hell, it was a tough fight.

“I got introduced to drugs during the COVID-19 lockdown, 2020. Everybody was home and there are those young guys in my house who are always so happy. And I was like, ‘Bro, how are you guys happier than me, I am the boss I got money? What are you guys on?’ And they told me that they got molly.

“When I took it, I did not understand myself. I was so happy that I dashed all the money in my pocket. So I wanted to just keep feeling like that. That was how I lost a lot of weight. I was not eating, I was just happy? How you go just want dey happy? You are supposed to first of all, be happy naturally. But when you need substance to make you happy, it replaces natural happiness. So you have to be buying happiness.

“When I said I was taking molly, I was taking like three pills everyday and it felt like medication [laughs].”