I Was A Back Up Singer For Eedris Abdulkareem – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, simply known as Timaya, has opened up on his background as a struggling singer.

Timaya revealed that he was a backup singer for his colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem for 3 years.

He noted that Abdulkareem would always remain his boss, even though they were not speaking at the moment.

The singer revealed that it was the knowledge he gathered while working with Abdulkareem that helped in promoting his song in Lagos despite being based in Port Harcourt at the time.

He said, “I was a backup singer for Eedris Abdulkareem for 3 years. I gathered what I learnt from there and went back to Port Harcourt. I realised that with the knowledge that I have, I’m not promoting [my music] from Port Harcourt but Lagos even though I was living in Port Harcourt. Because to live in Lagos at that point was too expensive for me. Even to do a promotion.

“So, I needed to go back and start from my foundation. I left Port Harcourt after I blew. Even Burna Boy, I told him he had to leave Port Harcourt. If you blow up in a place, you have to leave there and love them from afar.

“Eedris Abdulkareem will always be my boss but we don’t talk… Not like we are quarrelling.”